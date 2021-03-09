Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Revealed


The Generations news continues as Hasbro have officially revealed the next Generations Selects figure, Voyager G2 Ramjet! A repaint of the Earthrise Conehead mold, G2 Ramjet is an update many fans of past exclusive figures and those of figures with wacky color schemes have been looking forward to and he is now available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and our sponsor sites. Ramjet runs for the usual $29.99 and is slated for release in August of this year.

The post Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 02:28 PM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Cybertron
Re: Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Revealed
Just needs a new head, and it'll be a great slipstream
Old Today, 02:28 PM   #3
Wheelwave
Robot Master
Re: Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Revealed
Since they still have the mold, they may work on those Amazon Orders?
Old Today, 02:34 PM   #4
canprime
Animated
Re: Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Revealed
A thing of beauty. Had the G2 Ramjet toy so this is insta-buy. Also have the Selects Sandstorm and this mold is really great.

Keep coming with the G2 Selects Hasbro, I'm down for them all.
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #5
omegacanuck
Generation 2
Re: Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Revealed
Pre-order link if anyone is interested:

https://www.tftoys.ca/products/hasbr...ation-2-ramjet
Old Today, 02:44 PM   #6
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Re: Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Revealed
I fall squarely in that "fans of figs w/ wacky colour schemes" category, I'm in
Old Today, 02:48 PM   #7
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Re: Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Revealed
Originally Posted by evenstaves
I fall squarely in that "fans of figs w/ wacky colour schemes" category, I'm in
hellllll yessssss
Old Today, 03:09 PM   #8
delrue
Beasty
Re: Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Revealed
Far as I'm concerned every mold should get a purple and teal Decepticon repaint.
