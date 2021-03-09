The Generations news continues as Hasbro have officially revealed the next Generations Selects figure, Voyager G2 Ramjet! A repaint of the Earthrise Conehead mold, G2 Ramjet is an update many fans of past exclusive figures and those of figures with wacky color schemes have been looking forward to and he is now available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and our sponsor sites. Ramjet runs for the usual $29.99 and is slated for release in August of this year. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://www.hlj.com/">Hobby » Continue Reading.
