Today, 12:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,893
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  December Week 03


Christmas is coming just next week, but it seems we have a slow sightings week this time. The highly anticipated Netlfix War For Cybertron figures have been spotted in Ireland and we have some interesting Transformers Cyberverse merchandise. Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Deluxe In Ireland *2005 Board member Wars spotted the new Netflix War For Cybertron Deluxes (which include the new VW Beetle Bumblebee) at Smyths Fonthil. Transformers Cyberverse RC Cars In China *These new RC cars are officially licensed product made by Chinese company Perfect Toys and they are available at Walmart China stores. There’s &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  December Week 03 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
