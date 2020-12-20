|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up December Week 03
Christmas is coming just next week, but it seems we have a slow sightings week this time. The highly anticipated Netlfix War For Cybertron figures have been spotted in Ireland and we have some interesting Transformers Cyberverse merchandise. Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Deluxe In Ireland
*2005 Board member Wars spotted the new Netflix War For Cybertron Deluxes (which include the new VW Beetle Bumblebee) at Smyths Fonthil. Transformers Cyberverse RC Cars In China
*These new RC cars are officially licensed product made by Chinese company Perfect Toys and they are available at Walmart China stores. There’s » Continue Reading.
