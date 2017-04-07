Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,322

TLK One-Step Turbo Changers And Premier Edition Deluxe Wave 1 At German Retail



The Last Knight figures continue showing at stores around the world. This time, thanks to 2005 Boards member*Nevermore, we can report that*TLK One-Step Turbo Changers And Premier Edition Deluxe Wave 1 have been found at German Retail in Spielzeug-Paradies Wagner in downtown Bochum. The full reports is about Wave 1 of the One-Step Turbo Changers with Barricade, Hound and Bumblebee (no Optimus Prime in sight) and Wave 1 of the Premiere Edition Deluxes with Bumblebee, Slash, Barricade and Berserker. Happy hunting for all German fans. Don’t forget to click on the bar and share your opinions at the 2005 Boards.



