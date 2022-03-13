And we have another week of Transformers sightings around the world, courtesy of all TFW2005 members. Good news for Australian fans who have got official pre-orders for the Robosen Autotransforming Optimus Prime, new Cyberverse and Buzzworthy Bumblebee toys have been spotted in Ireland, and Transformers Legacy figures finally hit stores in Singapore. Robosen Autotransforming Optimus Prime In Australia ?
*2005 Boards member*Operative294*is giving us the heads up that the famous Robosen Optimus Prime is up for pre-order for Australian fans via EB Games and Zing websites
for $1400 AUD (about $1021) with a deposit of 200 AUD ($145 approximately),
