The official Netflix After School YouTube account
have uploaded a new promotional clip of the upcoming Transformers Botbots Cartoon. This is a new 10-episode comedy series based on the fun Botbots toyline. The new clip gives us some information about the Botbots tribes as well as some name changes for the show: The Toilet Troop is now the Custodial Crew, the Greaser Gang is now the Hunger Hubs, and The Techie Team is now the Gamer Geeks. We can also spot some new Botbots with a very peculiar alt mode.
