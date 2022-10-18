Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:59 PM   #1
FEZaid
Arabian Knight
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Democratic Federated Republic of Carbombya
Posts: 1,236
Transformers Legacy Wreck n' Rule Impactor and Spindle released in Canada
Thanks to wesperino for letting us know that Transformers Legacy Wreck n' Rule Collection Impactor and Spindle has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a GameStop in Ontario.
Click image for larger version Name: 20221018_115659.jpg Views: 13 Size: 108.7 KB ID: 52786  
