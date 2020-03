Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,481

Transformers Forged To Fight: #PlayApartTogether Campaign Promotes World Health Organ



More... Kabam’s Transformers: Forged To Fight is participating in the World Health Organization’s #PlayTogether Apart Campaign, promoting health & safety best practice messages including hand hygiene, physical distancing and respiratory etiquette that are all intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. From Kabam CEO Tim Fields: “At Kabam we entertain the world. And the role of entertainers is never more important than in hard times. Kabam supports the #PlayTogetherApart initiative; by following the wise guidance of the World Health Organization we can ease the burden on healthcare professionals and save lives. What better time to catch up on some of your » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Forged To Fight: #PlayApartTogether Campaign Promotes World Health Organization COVID-19 Safety Guidelines appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





