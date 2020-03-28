|
Transformers Forged To Fight: #PlayApartTogether Campaign Promotes World Health Organ
Kabam’s Transformers: Forged To Fight is participating in the World Health Organization’s #PlayTogether Apart Campaign, promoting health & safety best practice messages including hand hygiene, physical distancing and respiratory etiquette that are all intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. From Kabam CEO Tim Fields: At Kabam we entertain the world. And the role of entertainers is never more important than in hard times. Kabam supports the #PlayTogetherApart initiative; by following the wise guidance of the World Health Organization we can ease the burden on healthcare professionals and save lives. What better time to catch up on some of your » Continue Reading.
