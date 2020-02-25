|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces 9 New Titan Masters Attack Cards
TFU.INFO
, Ozformers
and TFW2005 member BigTFTrev
serve up the latest Wave 5 additions to the Transformers Trading Card Game: Junk Cannon Hold The Line Brass Knuckles Wingspan Temporal Quagmire Grav-Inhibitor Brawn Resilience Electro-Optical Visor Check out the attached artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces 9 New Titan Masters Attack Cards
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.