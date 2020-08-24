Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Leo Official Gallery & Product Information


Flame Toys have shared, via their*Facebook and Twitter*accounts, a new gallery of official images of the next installment in their high-quality*Kuro Kara Kuri line: Victory Leo. The Kuro Kara Kuri line brings us officially licensed non-transformable action figures with top-quality finishing and material including die-cast. This figure is based in Victory Leo’s alt mode as seen in the Transformers Victory cartoon with a highly stylized design. He comes with extra parts, cannons and armor pieces to be combined with Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Saber to form the impressive Victory Saber. Victory Leo is sure an impressive action figure! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Leo Official Gallery & Product Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
