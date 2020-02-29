|
Devil Saviour Troublemaker (Revenge Of The Fallen Devastator) Prototype Images
New third party company*Devil Saviour*(formerly known as Bombusbee), via their*Weibo account
, have just shared images of the combined form of their take on the ROTF Constructicons: Troublemaker (Revenge Of The Fallen Devastator). We finally have a look at the combination of Devil Saviour’s 8 Constructicons into the massive combiner from the live-action movies. This is sure a great alternative to the Studio Series release, but let’s keep in mind that Devil Saviour worked in a bigger scale and a totally different price range. We have a highly detailed (remark on highly) Devastator which includes chains, hooks, and tons of » Continue Reading.
