New official Transformers figure stand

Our sponsors Robot Kingdom have listed an interesting new item – an official Transformers figure stand . Unlike the previous official stand that Takara-Tomy offered, which used a peg to plug into the ports on many Generations and Movie toys, this stand uses a rounded claw which the figure can be rested on for display. We're unclear how this stand might be sold more widely, but we'd imagine it is something that Hasbro Asia are manufacturing for the Asian collectors market. For now, check out the attached image of the stand – we've not got any assembled images, nor an