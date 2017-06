The Last Knight Voyager Optimus Prime Reveal Hidden Messages Version Released in Taiw

Via TFW2005 member Prime Roller, we can report that the exclusive Transformers The Last Knight Voyager class Optimus Prime has made it to Taiwan retail. This figure is a redeco of the Dark of the Moon Voyager class figure, released as one of the three The Last Knight store exclusive campaigns in various parts of the world. His gimmick is featuring red "scrambled" messages, which can be decoded to reveal hidden symbols. He'll be coming to the US as a Target exclusive. Also reported is the release of Armor Knight Megatron in Taiwan. He's already out in the US as