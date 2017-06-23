Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
The Last Knight Voyager Optimus Prime Reveal Hidden Messages Version Released in Taiw
Via TFW2005 member Prime Roller, we can report that the exclusive Transformers The Last Knight Voyager class Optimus Prime has made it to Taiwan retail. This figure is a redeco of the Dark of the Moon Voyager class figure, released as one of the three The Last Knight store exclusive campaigns in various parts of the world. His gimmick is featuring red “scrambled” messages, which can be decoded to reveal hidden symbols. He’ll be coming to the US as a Target exclusive. Also reported is the release of Armor Knight Megatron in Taiwan. He’s already out in the US as &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Last Knight Voyager Optimus Prime Reveal Hidden Messages Version Released in Taiwan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
