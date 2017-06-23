|
The Last Knight Cybertron Retail Sighting
User Speedjolt shares with us on the boards a sighting of The Last Knight Cybertron at retail in Toys R Us in Burbank, California for $149.99. As previously seen, this is a straight repaint of the*Transformers: Cybertron Primus figure for the Transformers: The Last Knight toy line. Is this a recolor that appeals to you? Sound off in our discussion thread.  
