Mastermind Creations Ocular Max PS-17 Probus (G1 Brawl) Color Prototype
Via Mastermind Creations Instagram
*we have our first images of the color prototype of Ocular Max Assaultus/Bruticus final component:*PS-17 Probus (G1 Brawl). Probus is a great rendition of G1 Brawl in both modes showing off a lot of details and, as other Ocular Max Combaticons, he does not need extra parts become Assaultus/Bruticus leg. As a nice extra bonus, we have images of the Assaultus/Bruticus combiner with the upgrade kit that gives him a more toy-accurate look. A very nice alternative to display this amazing take on a Masterpiece scaled G1 Bruticus for your collection. Click on the bar to » Continue Reading.
