Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 3 Bumblebee Instruction Sheet Leaked
Looks like it’s a good day for*Transformers: The Last Knight toy leaks. Up next is a possible part of the Instruction Sheet for*Deluxe Class Wave 3 Bumblebee (a.k.a New Mold Bumblebee). This leak comes courtesy of our regular Weibo leaker. Thanks to the leak, we can clearly see that Bumblebee’s left arm can be detached and fitted with an arm cannon which is usually stored in the back of the robot mode. The arm cannon was featured on the official images given to us by Hasbro following*the Toy Fair presentation this year. The figure also features a door » Continue Reading.