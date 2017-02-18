Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,337
Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 3 Bumblebee Instruction Sheet Leaked


Looks like it's a good day for*Transformers: The Last Knight toy leaks. Up next is a possible part of the Instruction Sheet for*Deluxe Class Wave 3 Bumblebee (a.k.a New Mold Bumblebee). This leak comes courtesy of our regular Weibo leaker. Thanks to the leak, we can clearly see that Bumblebee's left arm can be detached and fitted with an arm cannon which is usually stored in the back of the robot mode. The arm cannon was featured on the official images given to us by Hasbro following*the Toy Fair presentation this year. The figure also features a door &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 3 Bumblebee Instruction Sheet Leaked appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 01:36 PM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,222
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 3 Bumblebee Instruction Sheet Lea
Thank you. With the new pricing, I can only afford reading the instructions now...
Today, 01:40 PM   #3
joshimus
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 3,825
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 3 Bumblebee Instruction Sheet Lea
HAHAHAHAHA Seems about right
Today, 02:15 PM   #4
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,582
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 3 Bumblebee Instruction Sheet Lea
Shouldn't the cannon arm be the right one?
