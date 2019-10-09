|
Takara Tomy Siege SG-47 Astrotrain New Stock Images
Takara Tomy Mall website
has just updated a new listing with new stock images of the upcoming*Siege SG-47 Astrotrain. We have some great shots of fan-favorite space choo choo in all his modes and showing off all the new accessories and extra parts. This new mold will really shine in your Siege collection. This figure is expected for release in March, 2020 in Japan and it seems it is the only release that month. Click on the bar now and let us know your impressions on this new Astrotrain mold on the 2005 Boards. Don’t forget that you can » Continue Reading.
