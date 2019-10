Sureshot22 look behind you. tee hee Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,398

For those looking for siege omega Target.com ships to Canada and they have omega etc on the site right now.



They also have a deal going on that you spend so much you get a discount.



I got omega shipped to me for $232 Canadian.



That's $50 less than buying from tru if they can ever get their damn website to work again.



This has been a public service announcement.



We now return you to your regular scheduled programming.





PSN ID: SURESHOT22



FEEDBACK THREAD __________________PSN ID: SURESHOT22FEEDBACK THREAD http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=9366