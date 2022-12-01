Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:19 AM   #1
Atomicgarden
Generation 2
Join Date: Sep 2021
Location: Quebec
Posts: 153
Netflix Hotlink
Anyone has one to sell ? I?m not willing to pay the outrageous prices I?m seeing on ebay, but maybe someone here has one to sell for a fair price ? Doesn?t hurt to ask. Thanks !
Old Today, 09:34 AM   #2
BeeTrain
Beasty
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Montreal
Posts: 340
Re: Netflix Hotlink
I see him for 65 boxed on eBay from a Quebec seller That's a decent price.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/17581649891...Bk9SR9qa4tyvYg
