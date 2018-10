DinobotsDestroyU Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2018 Location: Vancouver Posts: 58

Sorry To Hear - Robert J. Walsh Passed Away Sad news in the TF G1 world, one of the music composers Robert J. Walsh passed away... always feels like part of your childhood dies a bit when someone who participated in the creation of this most amazing TF Universe leaves us. __________________

