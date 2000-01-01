Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:58 PM   #1
ngnaw
Machine War
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 232
Masterpiece Spare Parts?
Anyone know if one can get the left knee joint of a MP-19 Smokescreen? Mine broke...
ngnaw is online now
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,325
Re: Masterpiece Spare Parts?
Quote:
Originally Posted by ngnaw View Post
Anyone know if one can get the left knee joint of a MP-19 Smokescreen? Mine broke...
It's probably easier just get a KO version and replace it.
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
feedback
xueyue2 is online now
