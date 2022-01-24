Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,758

Transformers Kingdom Nightprowler In-Hand Images



Via*Chefatron on Youtube*we can share new in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Nightprowler. Nightprowler*is a gray and yellow redeco of the Kingdom Cheetor mold and inspired by an unreleased Walmart exclusive Beast Wars gray Cheetor. We have a closer look at his robot and beast mode and great comparison shots next to other Cheetor redecos/remolds like Shadow Panther and Ravage. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Chefatron video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Via*Chefatron on Youtube*we can share new in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Nightprowler. Nightprowler*is a gray and yellow redeco of the Kingdom Cheetor mold and inspired by an unreleased Walmart exclusive Beast Wars gray Cheetor. We have a closer look at his robot and beast mode and great comparison shots next to other Cheetor redecos/remolds like Shadow Panther and Ravage. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Chefatron video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Kingdom Nightprowler In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________