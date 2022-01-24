Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Nightprowler In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,758
Transformers Kingdom Nightprowler In-Hand Images


Via*Chefatron on Youtube*we can share new in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Nightprowler. Nightprowler*is a gray and yellow redeco of the Kingdom Cheetor mold and inspired by an unreleased Walmart exclusive Beast Wars gray Cheetor. We have a closer look at his robot and beast mode and great comparison shots next to other Cheetor redecos/remolds like Shadow Panther and Ravage. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Chefatron video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Kingdom Nightprowler In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:54 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,890
Re: Transformers Kingdom Nightprowler In-Hand Images
enjoy ur cat everyone, it's a pass for me
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:58 PM   #3
RansakWORK
Generation 2
Join Date: Mar 2021
Location: Calgary
Posts: 116
Re: Transformers Kingdom Nightprowler In-Hand Images
Not a huge fan of the shoulders and torso on this mold. Easy pass.
RansakWORK is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Optimus Prime MIB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Shattered Glass Starscream
Transformers
Vintage TRANSFORMERS, GoBots, Knock Offs G1 1980s Lot for PARTS
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS PRIME BEAST HUNTERS Deluxe ARCEE AUTOBOT
Transformers
Vintage 1984 1985 Transformers Original Optimus Prime Right Fist Hand Hasbro G1
Transformers
Transformers Alternators Ford GT Mirage Action Figure NEW 2005 Hasbro
Transformers
Scourge Transformers Generations 2011 COMPLETE w/ Instructions
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.