Today, 09:01 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Wave 14 Deluxe & R.E.D Wave 4 Out In Canada


Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca we can report some new Transformers sightings at Canadian retail. Studio Series Wave 14 Deluxe SS-78 ROTF Sideswipe was spotted at a GameStop in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member*bondo21 and the new*R.E.D Wave 4 Optimus Primal and Reformatting Megatron found at a Walmart in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member*MapleMegatron. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 14 Deluxe & R.E.D Wave 4 Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



