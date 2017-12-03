Via Notrab on Weibo
, we have some in hand images of the upcoming MPM-5 Movie Masterpiece*Barricade to share with you. Introduced in a memorable scene in 2007’s first live action Transformers movie, Barricade is one of the recurring DEcepticons in the movie universe. He is recreated here based on his original movie appearance, complete with screen accurate face, monstrous hand weapon, and*Saleen S281 Extreme Ford Mustang police car alternate mode. He’s another great looking release in the Movie Masterpiece line – check him out and see if you agree.
The post Movie Masterpiece Barricade in hand
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...