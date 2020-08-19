Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,329
Official Transformers War for Cybertron Stop Motion Video ? Haunting of Bot House


We a new*official Transformers War for Cybertron stop motion video,*this time available via the official Transformers Weibo account. The social media war betweem Autobots and Decepticons continues! After the success of the Decepticon’s “Virtually Reality clip*(which was a response to the Autobot “Korean Drama”), Optimus Prime gathers his team for new ideas. Prowl suggest a ghost story, so Sideswipe will be be unfortunate victim of a haunted Ultra Magnus. As usual, the Decepticons will not be happy with the Autobots video! Watch the video (thanks to a mirror via TransFans) and some screencaps after the jump &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Transformers War for Cybertron Stop Motion Video – Haunting of Bot House appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
