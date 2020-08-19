|
Official Transformers War for Cybertron Stop Motion Video ? Haunting of Bot House
We a new*official Transformers War for Cybertron stop motion video,*this time available via the official Transformers Weibo account.
The social media war betweem Autobots and Decepticons continues! After the success of the Decepticon’s “Virtually Reality clip
*(which was a response to the Autobot “Korean Drama”
), Optimus Prime gathers his team for new ideas. Prowl suggest a ghost story, so Sideswipe will be be unfortunate victim of a haunted Ultra Magnus. As usual, the Decepticons will not be happy with the Autobots video! Watch the video (thanks to a mirror via TransFans
) and some screencaps after the jump » Continue Reading.
The post Official Transformers War for Cybertron Stop Motion Video – Haunting of Bot House
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca