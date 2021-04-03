|
New Official Transformers Stop Motion Video From Hasbro China
The official Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account
The official Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account have just uploaded a new Official Transformers Stop Motion Video for your viewing pleasure. The video is a nice mix of all the recent Transformers lines featuring Earthrise Optimus Prime, Studio Series 86 Blurr and Kingdom Warpath and two more guests. All packed with a classic G1 cartoon background theme! The video is a funny chain of misunderstandings, so we won't spoil much here.
Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
