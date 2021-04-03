Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Official Transformers Stop Motion Video From Hasbro China
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,346
New Official Transformers Stop Motion Video From Hasbro China


The official Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account*have just uploaded a new*Official Transformers Stop Motion Video for your viewing pleasure. The video is a nice mix of all the recent Transformers lines featuring Earthrise Optimus Prime, Studio Series 86 Blurr and Kingdom Warpath and two more guests. All packed with a classic G1 cartoon background theme! The video is a funny chain of misunderstandings, so we won’t spoil much here. Watch the video here or a YouTube mirror after the jump, as well as some screencaps. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post New Official Transformers Stop Motion Video From Hasbro China appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Robot Racer Esso Gas Station Canadian Exclusive Transformer Gobot surf-finder #4
Transformers
Transformers G1 Trypticon parts Brunt tank, Blaster Stand, Single Scanner dish
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Bracelets 2014 HASBRO Optimus Prime Autobots 4 Pack ( 1 Missing )
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise Ultra Magnus Incomplete (missing white missiles)
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction Stomp and Chomp 20" Grimlock Dinosaur Figure Toy
Transformers
Transforming Robots .1980?s looks like Go Bots .Shell gas station premiums.
Transformers
Transformer G1 Dirge Commemorative Series VII
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.