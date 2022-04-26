Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Threezero DLX Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen Jetfire Packaging


Via*Capcomkai on Instagram*we can share for you our first look at the packaging of the upcoming*Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Jetfire. This a very impressive movie-accurate Jetfire action figure that is also designed to combine with DLX ROTF Optimus Prime as seen in the Revenge Of The Fallen film. The box features the figure in a stoic pose with the Transformers logo on the right and the Autobot insignia with the name of the character at the bottom of the box. A style similar to the original ROTF boxes. We hope this means that Jetfire will start &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Threezero DLX Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen Jetfire Packaging appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



