Transformers: Clip Bots Plushes Out In Philippines
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*vproject we have information that the*Transformers: Clip Bots Plushes Are Out In Philippines. We had seen these sweet little guys were first shown at Toy Fair 2018, and we saw our first stock phot and description via ACD Distributions Website.
“Convert, clip, and collect with plush figures that are More than Meets the Eye! These bots can be clipped onto a bag or backpack so a kid can bring their favorite Transformers character with them wherever they go. Build a collection of fan-favorite Autobots and Decepticons with Transformers Clip Bots”. These plushes were found at » Continue Reading.
