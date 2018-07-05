|
Imaginarium Art Ironhide Statue Final Images
Via Imaginarium Art Website
and Facebook account
*we have the final color images of their Ironhide statue for your viewing pleasure. This impressive statue brings us a very modern and detailed incarnation of good-old Ironhide. The figure is 38 cm tall (including the base) and will be in scale with the rest of the Imaginarium Art Legacy of Cybertron G1 statues. The statue will feature several display options: with or without 2 massive shoulder cannons, 2 removable guns, you have the option to display him pointing the guns pointing to the front or with raised arms. A very » Continue Reading.
