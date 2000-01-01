Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Wanted Items
WANTED: FP Warbot Revolver, Recoiler, Riftshot
Today, 08:47 AM
FEZaid
Arabian Knight
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Democratic Federated Republic of Carbombya
Posts: 1,258
WANTED: FP Warbot Revolver, Recoiler, Riftshot
Hello,
As the title says I'm looking for Revolver, Recoiler, and Riftshot. loose or mint is either fine. Im going to TFcon so we can meet or I can pay for shipping. NEED IT COMPLETE.
Thanks,
FEZ
fansproject
,
warbot
