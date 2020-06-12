|
Tokyo Direct x Transformers Exclusive T-Shirts
Via the*Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday e-mail we can share for you images of the new*Tokyo Direct x Transformers Exclusive T-Shirts. Hasbro have teamed up with Tokyo Direct
*Japanese artists to bring Transformers fans something truly special. Each artist created a piece of art depicting an iconic Transformers character in their own unique art style. We can also share interviews with each talented artist:*Crimson_15
,*Hidekichi Shigemoto
, and*Acky Bright
*about how they worked with their Bumblebee, Beast Wars Megatron and Optimus Prime pieces of art. Check all the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
