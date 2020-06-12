Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Tokyo Direct x Transformers Exclusive T-Shirts


Via the*Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday e-mail we can share for you images of the new*Tokyo Direct x Transformers Exclusive T-Shirts. Hasbro have teamed up with Tokyo Direct*Japanese artists to bring Transformers fans something truly special. Each artist created a piece of art depicting an iconic Transformers character in their own unique art style. We can also share interviews with each talented artist:*Crimson_15,*Hidekichi Shigemoto, and*Acky Bright*about how they worked with their Bumblebee, Beast Wars Megatron and Optimus Prime pieces of art. Check all the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Tokyo Direct x Transformers Exclusive T-Shirts appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



predahank
Re: Tokyo Direct x Transformers Exclusive T-Shirts
really love the bee and megatron ones. the prime is just ok
