Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Real-Life Sparkplug?s Garage?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:12 AM   #1
JLvatron
Chosen 1
JLvatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 8,098
Real-Life Sparkplug?s Garage?
So I took my car to a local garage.
In the small customer area, they had these legendary franchises spray painted on the wooden walls.

So Was I at Sparkplug?s Garage?
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: image001.jpg Views: 9 Size: 16.1 KB ID: 54209   Click image for larger version Name: image002.jpg Views: 7 Size: 14.7 KB ID: 54210   Click image for larger version Name: image003.jpg Views: 8 Size: 19.0 KB ID: 54211   Click image for larger version Name: image004.jpg Views: 7 Size: 20.5 KB ID: 54212  
__________________
"Don't be absurd!"
-Galvatron
JLvatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:21 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.