New Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers Coin
, which has proved to be a reliable source before, we can share images of an upcoming new*Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers coin. This special coin celebrates the new Chinese Year Of The Ox and it comes in a very original G1 Soundwave cassette player box with a nice art featuring Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Soundwave in the back. The coin comes in its own plastic case with a collectible card. The coin show an original “Matador” Optimus Prime on one side an an Autobot/Decepticon logo in the other side. A very nice piece for » Continue Reading.
