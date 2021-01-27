Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
New Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers Coin


Via*Notrab on Weibo, which has proved to be a reliable source before, we can share images of an upcoming new*Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers coin. This special coin celebrates the new Chinese Year Of The Ox and it comes in a very original G1 Soundwave cassette player box with a nice art featuring Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Soundwave in the back. The coin comes in its own plastic case with a collectible card. The coin show an original “Matador” Optimus Prime on one side an an Autobot/Decepticon logo in the other side. A very nice piece for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers Coin appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 11:56 AM   #2
Huynhjohn
Mini-Con
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1
Re: New Official Commemorative Chinese New Year Transformers Coin
I...actually kind of want that lol
