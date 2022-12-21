Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cannon Keys, and*Clakeys, companies*specialized in*custom mechanical keyboards, have teamed upto bring us new officially licensed Transformers NicePBT Keycap sets. These are*Transformers themed keycap sets for your mechanical keyboard with MX style switches and they will be released in Autobot and Decepticon colors as showed in the official website. Details about price and release date are yet to be revealed but you can see the first official images after the break. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

