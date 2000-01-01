Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Bees Alt Mode
Today, 01:59 AM
MahtimusPrime09
The Prime of Primes
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 260
Bees Alt Mode
Hey Cybertronians. Ive got a question and have been dying to know the answer.
In Dark of the Moon, what is Bumblebees exact alt-mode? Is it a 2011 Camaro, or 2012? Is it the LT model or the SS model? Or another?
If anyone knows the specifics on Bees alt-mode, please chime in.
Thanks!
The New MP-09:
MahtimusPrime09
"Freedom is the right of all sentient collectors."
My Sales Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...425#post694425
My Feedback Page:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ahtimusPrime09
MahtimusPrime09
Today, 02:39 AM
imfallenangel
Machine War
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 200
Re: Bees Alt Mode
https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Even...2%80%9D-228582
https://www.welburndesign.com/media/...nsformers.html
2011 model, 5th generation, SS model
10 seconds google search
imfallenangel
