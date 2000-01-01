MahtimusPrime09 The Prime of Primes Join Date: Jun 2015 Location: Montreal, Quebec Posts: 260

Bees Alt Mode Hey Cybertronians. Ive got a question and have been dying to know the answer.



In Dark of the Moon, what is Bumblebees exact alt-mode? Is it a 2011 Camaro, or 2012? Is it the LT model or the SS model? Or another?



If anyone knows the specifics on Bees alt-mode, please chime in.



Thanks!

