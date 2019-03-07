Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,313

Transformers: Botbots Series 1 Spotted In Scandinavia



And the Botbots challenge is still spreading over the world. This time Series 1 Botbots 5-packs were found* at CityMarket Skanssi in Turku, Scandinavia for*13,95 Euros ($15.77 approximately). It's good to now that in spite of Nordic Toys"R"Us left the toy market, fans can still find new toys at other stores. Happy hunting!



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



