Today, 12:27 AM   #1
Slustor
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 93
Various Lines Priced To Go - $CAD$ - Updated Weekly
Updated and selling the next Set!!!

I am going through a major transformers purge. I will slowly be adding items on to this page and updating things as items are sold. These are going as a need to go basis and I know some of them are going to be going at a loss.

I am open to pickup, i live in the Toronto, Canada Area. If not, payments are through Paypal only. Send as Friends and Family or add 4%.

For all inquires please email me at ncorrea1976 at gmail.com. Note i removed the @ to avoid getting spam. I am using emails since i find the board message app overwhelming when getting a lot of messages as last time

All items are in amazing condition and complete unless otherwise stated. Some pics to do not have all the accessories shown, so rest assure. I keep them all in amazing condition and they live in a smoke free home.


All prices are in Canadian dollars and do not include shipping. I am also available for local pick up in the GTA (Canada) if you want to save on shipping.


Order multiple items and I we can strike a deal. If you think something is overpriced let me know





leaders - $50 CAD each


Autobot Brothers all 3 - - $30 CAD


Hotshot - $10 CAD
demolisher - $10 CAD
Cyclonus - $10 CAD
Sideways - $10 CAD
Starscream (missing minicon) - $15 CAD
Hoist - $10 CAD
Scavenger - $20 CAD


Devestator - $50 CAD


- build team $40 - CAD
- Tidal Wave $50 CAD
Last edited by Slustor; Today at 12:32 AM.
Reply With Quote
Today, 12:34 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 154
Re: Various Lines Priced To Go - $CAD$ - Updated Weekly
PM'd!

My bad, just saw the message about PMing
Last edited by ssjgoku22; Today at 12:45 AM.
Reply With Quote
