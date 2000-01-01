Updated and selling the next Set!!!
I am going through a major transformers purge. I will slowly be adding items on to this page and updating things as items are sold. These are going as a need to go basis and I know some of them are going to be going at a loss.
I am open to pickup, i live in the Toronto, Canada Area. If not, payments are through Paypal only. Send as Friends and Family or add 4%.
For all inquires please email me at ncorrea1976 at gmail.com. Note i removed the @ to avoid getting spam. I am using emails since i find the board message app overwhelming when getting a lot of messages as last time
All items are in amazing condition and complete unless otherwise stated. Some pics to do not have all the accessories shown, so rest assure. I keep them all in amazing condition and they live in a smoke free home.
All prices are in Canadian dollars and do not include shipping. I am also available for local pick up in the GTA (Canada) if you want to save on shipping.
Order multiple items and I we can strike a deal. If you think something is overpriced let me know
leaders - $50 CAD each
Autobot Brothers all 3 - - $30 CAD
Hotshot - $10 CAD
demolisher - $10 CAD
Cyclonus - $10 CAD
Sideways - $10 CAD
Starscream (missing minicon) - $15 CAD
Hoist - $10 CAD
Scavenger - $20 CAD
Devestator - $50 CAD
- build team $40 - CAD
- Tidal Wave $50 CAD