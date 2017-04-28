Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,479

Transformers G1: The Ultimate Doom Part 1 Extended And Delete Audio



As usual, thanks to*TF@TM for sharing their recent score of original G1 episode audio tapes from Sunbow.* The most recent release is from G1 Episode 11*The Ultimate Doom, Part 1. Here’s what they tell us about this episode: “This video contains cut & altered audio from the Transformers Generation One episode The Ultimate Doom Part 1. The audio is from an original cassette tape of session that took place when Dan Gilvezan was not present and so Wally Burr read his lines. The video ends with the full audio recording from the “human horde” session that would ultimate be spliced



As usual, thanks to*TF@TM for sharing their recent score of original G1 episode audio tapes from Sunbow.* The most recent release is from G1 Episode 11*The Ultimate Doom, Part 1. Here's what they tell us about this episode: "This video contains cut & altered audio from the Transformers Generation One episode The Ultimate Doom Part 1. The audio is from an original cassette tape of session that took place when Dan Gilvezan was not present and so Wally Burr read his lines. The video ends with the full audio recording from the "human horde" session that would ultimate be spliced

