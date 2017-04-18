Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Herocross Transformers The Last Knight Product Updates
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,479
Herocross Transformers The Last Knight Product Updates


Herocross have revealed official images and details for items shown off at Thailand Comic Con this past weekend.* Included are several different lines related to Transformers The Last Knight. Super Deformed Figure (SDF) – 4 Inch Series A collectible set of 4inch tall S.D.F. Series will also be available and includes addition different variants, so stay tuned for them! *Product details are subject to change without notice. Shown: *All TLK – Sqweeks, Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Megatron, Hound Super Deformed Figure (SDF) – 4 Inch Series The highly anticipated Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters worldwide this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Herocross Transformers The Last Knight Product Updates appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Megatron Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Leader Class G1 action figure
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANSMETAL RAMPAGE ACTION FIGURE LOOSE
Transformers
HUGE LOT TRANSFORMERS ROBOT ACTION FIGURE COLLECTIBLE TAKARA HASBRO TOMY
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys (Make Toys) - CHAOS PALADIN Power Core Combiner The Fallen
Transformers
Transformers beast wars optimal optimus
Transformers
Transformers Sams Club Optimus Prime and RID Ultra Magnus Omega Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.