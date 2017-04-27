Clearly outclassing Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen Leader Class Optius Prime, the newly revealed
Masterpiece*MPM-4 Optimus Prime is impressing fans with a series of properly transformed In-Hand Images. Leaked by member Notrab of Weibo, the figure is better proportioned when compared with*previous mainline toys of the leader of the Autobots, with less backpack kibble to come close to the CGI model. 2005 Boards Member Seth Sunthay*did not forget to include a compassion image with ROTF Leader Prime as well. TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE MOVIE SERIES OPTIMUS PRIME MPM-4 Figure (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $99.99/Available: Summer 2017) Get in » Continue Reading.
The post In-Hand Images Of Properly Transformed Masterpiece MPM-4 Optimus Prime
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...