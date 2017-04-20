Previously, we received the pleasure to take a look at
Battle Damaged Voyager Optimus Prime and Deluxe Bumblebee. This time, we are treated to Battle Damaged Deluxe Barricade. The figure will be exclusively available at the*Tsim Sha Tsui (Hong Kong) Toys”R”Us. Only 300 pieces will be made available and a minimum purchase worth $1200 in Transformers products is required to be eligible to grab this figure. Other items include VIP Movie Tickets, Folders and Card Holders. Check out the promo image, after the jump.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Hong Kong Exclusive Deluxe Battle Damaged Barricade Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...