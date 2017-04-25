Hong Kong is not shying away from a Transformers: The Last Knight toyline launch event. Sporting a rather spectacular TLK Optimus Prime Statue, the event was full to the brim with movie based toys. The following list of products can be spotted thanks to the images by Adam Glam
: Armor Up Turbo Changer Optimus Prime Titan Changers Optimus Prime Titan Changers Bumblebee 1-Step Turbo Changers Bumblebee 1-Step Turbo Changers Optimus Prime Additionally, the fancy Premier Edition TV Commercial
and the last trailer can be seen playing in the background. Check out the mirrored images, after the jump.
.
