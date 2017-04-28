Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,479

Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Launch Event In Indonesia



Following its fellow Asian friends, Indonesia has hosted their own Transformers: The Last Knight toyline launch event. 2005 Boards Member catz, who attended the event stated: The whole Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Wave 1 was there. Additionally, Tiny Turbo Changers were also available. They had a very rubbery feel to them. 1-Step Turbo Changers and Armor Up Turbo Changers were available. Last but certainly not the least… Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet. You can check out the event images at *



