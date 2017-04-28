Following its fellow Asian friends, Indonesia has hosted their own Transformers: The Last Knight toyline launch event. 2005 Boards Member catz, who attended the event stated: The whole Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Wave 1 was there. Additionally, Tiny Turbo Changers were also available. They had a very rubbery feel to them. 1-Step Turbo Changers and Armor Up Turbo Changers were available. Last but certainly not the least… Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet. You can check out the event images at *InoTransformers Toy Store
.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Launch Event In Indonesia
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...