Today, 05:32 PM
imfallenangel
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 509
Small project... can't get a Red Wing? make one.
I just wanted to post real quick today as it's the last day of the TrU 20% sale, in case this might be something that someone else might consider.

For me, the availability of Red Wing, the only seeker outside the original triad that appeals to me, has been terrible. Target is no longer in Canada, and their site is all about can't buy this figure unless you have their credit card. Ebay is nothing but scalper pricing, and Amazon is even worse.

So, last night I just said enough and decided to simply make one of my own.

Side note: I know that it's not going to have the had-a-stroke grin face, but I don't like that face, so this is a win-win for me to do this.

So, got myself a Starscream and started to work on it.

First thing to mention: this is a later released and I expected the chest popping out thing to be fixed on him as someone mentioned somewhere (my original isn't too bad, but still, my Skywarp and Thundercracker are much better) and that turned out to be a lie. This one is/was a lot worst. The piece barely holds at all. So, too lazy to return and exchange it but not lazy to say screw it and let's fix it.

Drilled the parts, inserted a twisted wire and the part is now solid and will never be able to pop of ever again.

Once this was done and I super glued my finger closed due the cut/rip I ended up with to my finger with the wire was sticky out of the spool as I unrolled it, I started to paint.

So here's the first stage done...the red is done aside a few tiny things that I missed. I'll post more pictures later, so to show all of the steps and sides/parts.

Note that I'm not going to dismantle any parts unless they simple pop off. This is straight painting the figure as simply as possible.

The paint I'm using is Tamiya X07 red and it's been simply amazing.

Stay tune for the next steps, I'll post as I go forward.
Click image for larger version Name: DSC05205.jpg  
Last edited by imfallenangel; Today at 05:49 PM.
