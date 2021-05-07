Yolopark have just shared, via their social media
accounts, additional images the gray prototipe of their Bumblebee Movie Shockwave PLAMO (Model Kit). The new images reveal all the impressive inner detail and sculpt of this non-transformable model kit. Shockwave is the second release of Yoloparks Plamo line following Optimus Prime
. This model kit will be shown at Wonder Festival Shanghai 2021 this 13th & 14th June. Click on the bar to see the new images on this news post. After that, sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board!
