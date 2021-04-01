|
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, Issue #1 iTunes Prev
While using a modified Space Bridge to bring magic to Cybertron, the Decepticons end up unleashing a more powerful evil from Equestria than they ever could’ve imagined. Discover which Alien Change-O-Bot Bad Guys may be due for a refresher course in minding their manners via the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #1, due in shops April 28th, then share your thoughts about this crossover on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: James Asmus, Sam Maggs (Authors), Jack Lawrence (Artist), Casey Coller (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Evan Stanley » Continue Reading.
