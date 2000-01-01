|
Transformers War for Cybertron Siege and Earthrise collection sell off
Hi all, I’ve decided to part ways with the majority of my Transformers War for Cybertron Siege and Earthrise collection. I’m just not getting the same enjoyment out of them anymore as I’ve shifted to Masterpiece collecting. I don’t have pictures of individual bots but snaps of them can be sent upon request. If its listed here, then its available. All figures are complete with instructions and accessories no boxes. I’m willing to ship all over Canada if you buy more than one, shipping is paid by the buyer in addition to the figure cost. PayPal only, add 4% if you want buyer protection, if not check out mark as friends and family. Discounts can be made if you buy more than 3. Local pickup is in Toronto and I am frequently in Erin Mills area in Mississauga. All figures are in great shape.
Siege
Autobots
Deluxe
Prowl $15.00
Ironhide $15.00
Ratchet $20.00
Sideswipe $15.00
Mirage $20.00
Red Alert $15.00
Impactor $20.00
Sixgun $15.00
Cog $15.00
Chromia $15.00
Smokescreen $15.00
Crosshairs $15.00
Voyager
Optimus Prime $25.00
Leader
Ultra Magnus $30.00
Battlemasters (complete with blast effects and instructions)
Lionizer $3.00
Firedrive $3.00
Blowpipe $3.00
Smashdown $3.00
Aimless $3.00
Caliburst $3.00
Pteraxadon $3.00
Singe $3.00
Rung $3.00
Decepticons
Deluxe
Barricade $15.00
Skytread $15.00
Refraktor (Reflector) x 3 $40.00 (selling as a set)
Brunt $15.00
Spinister $15.00
Voyager
Megatron $25.00
Soundwave + Laserbeak & Ravage $30.00
Apeface $25.00
Starcream $25.00
Thundercracker $25.00
Skywarp $30.00
Hotlink $30.00
Red Wing $30.00
Leader
Shockwave $30.00
Earthrise
Deluxe
Cliffjumper $15.00
Wheeljack $15.00
Hoist $15.00
Ironworks $10.00
Ratchet $20.00
Lifeline $15.00
Voyager
Grapple $20.00
Decepticons
Deluxe
Runamuck $15.00
Voyager
Starscream $25.00
Skywarp $30.00
Thundercracker $30.00
Snapdragon $25.00
Leader
Astrotrain $30.00
Doubledealer $30.00