Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Transformers War for Cybertron Siege and Earthrise collection sell off
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:12 PM   #1
TheRedPrime
Mini-Con
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 8
Transformers War for Cybertron Siege and Earthrise collection sell off
Hi all, I’ve decided to part ways with the majority of my Transformers War for Cybertron Siege and Earthrise collection. I’m just not getting the same enjoyment out of them anymore as I’ve shifted to Masterpiece collecting. I don’t have pictures of individual bots but snaps of them can be sent upon request. If its listed here, then its available. All figures are complete with instructions and accessories no boxes. I’m willing to ship all over Canada if you buy more than one, shipping is paid by the buyer in addition to the figure cost. PayPal only, add 4% if you want buyer protection, if not check out mark as friends and family. Discounts can be made if you buy more than 3. Local pickup is in Toronto and I am frequently in Erin Mills area in Mississauga. All figures are in great shape.

Siege
Autobots
Deluxe
Prowl $15.00
Ironhide $15.00
Ratchet $20.00
Sideswipe $15.00
Mirage $20.00
Red Alert $15.00
Impactor $20.00
Sixgun $15.00
Cog $15.00
Chromia $15.00
Smokescreen $15.00
Crosshairs $15.00

Voyager
Optimus Prime $25.00

Leader
Ultra Magnus $30.00

Battlemasters (complete with blast effects and instructions)
Lionizer $3.00
Firedrive $3.00
Blowpipe $3.00
Smashdown $3.00
Aimless $3.00
Caliburst $3.00
Pteraxadon $3.00
Singe $3.00
Rung $3.00

Decepticons
Deluxe
Barricade $15.00
Skytread $15.00
Refraktor (Reflector) x 3 $40.00 (selling as a set)
Brunt $15.00
Spinister $15.00

Voyager
Megatron $25.00
Soundwave + Laserbeak & Ravage $30.00
Apeface $25.00
Starcream $25.00
Thundercracker $25.00
Skywarp $30.00
Hotlink $30.00
Red Wing $30.00

Leader
Shockwave $30.00

Earthrise
Deluxe
Cliffjumper $15.00
Wheeljack $15.00
Hoist $15.00
Ironworks $10.00
Ratchet $20.00
Lifeline $15.00

Voyager
Grapple $20.00

Decepticons
Deluxe
Runamuck $15.00

Voyager
Starscream $25.00
Skywarp $30.00
Thundercracker $30.00
Snapdragon $25.00

Leader
Astrotrain $30.00
Doubledealer $30.00
TheRedPrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:22 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Animated
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,660
Re: Transformers War for Cybertron Siege and Earthrise collection sell off
Pm'd
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Deluxe DINOBOT SNARL Figure Hasbro 2017
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Alternators Autobot Skids
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers G1 Micromasters Metro Squad Complete with Cardback
Transformers
Transformers G1 Micromasters Battle Squad Complete with Cardback
Transformers
Transformers Reveal the Shield Deluxe Class Wreck-Gar 2011
Transformers
Fansproject Causality ( Not Insecticons ) Set - BLOCKADE - TEARDOWN - PLUNDER
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.