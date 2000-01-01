TheRedPrime Mini-Con Join Date: Dec 2020 Location: Toronto Posts: 8

Transformers War for Cybertron Siege and Earthrise collection sell off Hi all, I’ve decided to part ways with the majority of my Transformers War for Cybertron Siege and Earthrise collection. I’m just not getting the same enjoyment out of them anymore as I’ve shifted to Masterpiece collecting. I don’t have pictures of individual bots but snaps of them can be sent upon request. If its listed here, then its available. All figures are complete with instructions and accessories no boxes. I’m willing to ship all over Canada if you buy more than one, shipping is paid by the buyer in addition to the figure cost. PayPal only, add 4% if you want buyer protection, if not check out mark as friends and family. Discounts can be made if you buy more than 3. Local pickup is in Toronto and I am frequently in Erin Mills area in Mississauga. All figures are in great shape.



Siege

Autobots

Deluxe

Prowl $15.00

Ironhide $15.00

Ratchet $20.00

Sideswipe $15.00

Mirage $20.00

Red Alert $15.00

Impactor $20.00

Sixgun $15.00

Cog $15.00

Chromia $15.00

Smokescreen $15.00

Crosshairs $15.00



Voyager

Optimus Prime $25.00



Leader

Ultra Magnus $30.00



Battlemasters (complete with blast effects and instructions)

Lionizer $3.00

Firedrive $3.00

Blowpipe $3.00

Smashdown $3.00

Aimless $3.00

Caliburst $3.00

Pteraxadon $3.00

Singe $3.00

Rung $3.00



Decepticons

Deluxe

Barricade $15.00

Skytread $15.00

Refraktor (Reflector) x 3 $40.00 (selling as a set)

Brunt $15.00

Spinister $15.00



Voyager

Megatron $25.00

Soundwave + Laserbeak & Ravage $30.00

Apeface $25.00

Starcream $25.00

Thundercracker $25.00

Skywarp $30.00

Hotlink $30.00

Red Wing $30.00



Leader

Shockwave $30.00



Earthrise

Deluxe

Cliffjumper $15.00

Wheeljack $15.00

Hoist $15.00

Ironworks $10.00

Ratchet $20.00

Lifeline $15.00



Voyager

Grapple $20.00



Decepticons

Deluxe

Runamuck $15.00



Voyager

Starscream $25.00

Skywarp $30.00

Thundercracker $30.00

Snapdragon $25.00



Leader

Astrotrain $30.00

Doubledealer $30.00