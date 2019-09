Oreobuilder Masterpiece Join Date: Jul 2010 Location: Montreal Posts: 1,015

FS: Siege G2 Sideswipe I pre-ordered the Siege Alphastrike Counterforce set from Amazon. It will ship to me today. I will be keeping Slamdance and Trenchfoot, but I have no interest in G2 Sideswipe.



Is anyone interested? Looking for basically cost, 40$Can (+shipping) and I can ship anywhere in Canada (at buyer's expense). It will arrive after September 1st and I can ship it out as soon as it arrives.



OB

