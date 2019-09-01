Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,354

Fans Toys FT-43 Dunerider (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Beachcomber) Colored Test Shot



Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*dalianjj*we have images of the*Colored Test Shot of*Fans Toys FT-43 Dunerider (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Beachcomber). Fans Toys brings us another great addition to their Masterpiece scaled figures. Dunerider is a great cartoon-accurate rendition of G1 Beachcomber. The robot mode will include interchangeable faces and the alt more will have 2 alternative hoods (toy accurate or cartoon accurate), and die-cast parts of course. This figure will be a great addition to any Masterpiece collection. It’s good to notice that this is still a test shot and final colors may change in the future. Stay tuned with TFW2005



The post







More... Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*dalianjj*we have images of the*Colored Test Shot of*Fans Toys FT-43 Dunerider (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Beachcomber). Fans Toys brings us another great addition to their Masterpiece scaled figures. Dunerider is a great cartoon-accurate rendition of G1 Beachcomber. The robot mode will include interchangeable faces and the alt more will have 2 alternative hoods (toy accurate or cartoon accurate), and die-cast parts of course. This figure will be a great addition to any Masterpiece collection. It’s good to notice that this is still a test shot and final colors may change in the future. Stay tuned with TFW2005 » Continue Reading. The post Fans Toys FT-43 Dunerider (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Beachcomber) Colored Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.