Transformers Studio Series 86 Leader Class Grimlock In-Hand Images
Via*TonTon Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the Transformers Studio Series 86 Leader Class Grimlock. Me Grimlock King! Tje Dinobot leader is one of the most anticipated Studio Series 86 figures for sure. Robot mode looks as if he was taken out of the screen. He shows a wide range of articulation and detail plus working well in scale with other Studio Series 86 and War For Cybertron figures to recreate the G1 Transformers Movie cast. Transformation is simple but fun and T-Rex mode is also very cartoon-accurate. So many good points for Grimlock that makes you » Continue Reading.
