While using a modified Spacebridge to bring magic to Cybertron, the Decepticons end up unleashing a more powerful evil from Equestria than they ever could've imagined—looks like the only way out of this one is to team up! New partnerships will have to be created—the Seekers and the Wonderbolts, Starscream and Rainbow Dash, Applejack and Wildwheel—while Vinyl Scratch, Octavia, and Soundwave have to figure out