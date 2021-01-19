|
IDW?s My Little Pony/Transformers II: The Magic of Cybertron, Available For Amazon Pr
Bring the My Little Pony / Transformers II
miniseries home to your collection in The Magic of Cybertron trade paperback, now available for Amazon pre-order
with a scheduled release date of November 30th: While using a modified Spacebridge to bring magic to Cybertron, the Decepticons end up unleashing a more powerful evil from Equestria than they ever couldve imaginedlooks like the only way out of this one is to team up! New partnerships will have to be createdthe Seekers and the Wonderbolts, Starscream and Rainbow Dash, Applejack and Wildwheelwhile Vinyl Scratch, Octavia, and Soundwave have to figure out » Continue Reading.
